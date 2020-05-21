Alan J. "Al" Schonberg, age 79, passed away on May 14, 2020 after a short illness. Al was born in Chicago on January 27, 1941. For 54 wonderful years Al was the beloved and devoted husband of Kathleen "Kathy", nee Karas. Al graduated from Northern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science degree and later earned a Master's degree in Special Education. Al and Kathy met as freshmen at Northern and have been a deeply loving, caring couple ever since. Together, they enjoyed cooking, wine, family get-togethers, and they especially enjoyed the many long vacations and trips that Al loved to plan for them. One of their all time favorite trips was through Europe with a long stop in Greece and a similar driving trip through Alaska in a Volkswagen Bus! For 27 years Al was a devoted teacher at Edwin G. Foreman High School in Chicago. While at Foreman, Al was the Chairman of the Science Department and taught A.P. Biology. He also enjoyed organizing the Annual Citywide Science Fair, and coaching the freshman and sophomore basketball teams. He truly loved teaching, his students, colleagues, and his teaching family at Foreman High School. Kathy was the love of Al's life. He was also the dear son of the late Hannah and Carl Schonberg; loving brother of Carl Jr. (Rosemary) Schonberg and Linda Roberts; dear brother in-law of Margaret "Midge" Klein; devoted uncle to Keith (Roxanne), Kris (Carolyn), Andrew (Rebecca), Jennifer (Gerard), Kristen (James), Cynthia, Kathleen (Robert), Jerry(Tracy), and Gina (Van); the most amazing great uncle to Autumn, Karys, Lorelai, Piper, Sophia, Lincoln, Sadie, Erik, Allison (Jeremy), Kimberlee, Nikki, Amanda, Vincent, Brittany, Kelly, Angela, Emily, Hannah, Brady, and Ryan; and great friend with many others. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak all services are private and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. For more information call (708)456-8300.