|
|
Alan K. Kingston, Age 80. Beloved husband of Rose Marie (nee Dufkis). Loving father of Maria (David) Sorce, Tim (Kathy nee Pallasch) and Michael Kingston. Cherished grandfather of Riley Kingston, Cameron Sorce and Abigail Kingston. Dear brother of Valerie Schultz and the late Lynn. Fond uncle of many. Memorial Visitation Saturday March 2 from 1:00 p.m. until time of memorial service 3:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rainbow hospice, 1550 Bishop Ct., Suite 145, Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019