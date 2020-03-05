|
It is with great sadness that the family of Alan Keva Smiley (1942-2020) announces his passing from cancer on Monday, February 17 at the age of 77. Alan will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 50 years, Nancy, his children, Susan, Christine (Jeff Kotulski), David (Kristi), Chareva (Tom Naughton) and Alexander (Lorena), by his grandchildren, Marzhan, Charles, Edward, Breigha, Samuel, Brendan, Sean, Aidan, Sara, Alana, Margot and Leyna. He is also survived by his brothers, Lawrence (Brenda), Robert (Blythe) and Gary.
Alan was the founder and President of A. Smiley Company, but his greatest joy was being known as "The Train Man of River Forest". He built a riding "circus" train around his property, which carried many happy children and adults over the years. Alan thoroughly enjoyed his family and home, loved to travel and collected art and mounted animals.
A celebration of Alan's life will be held later this year.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2020