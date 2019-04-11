Alan L. Gilman, MD, 71, of Highland Park, IL. Beloved husband of Harriet Gilman nee Solomon; loving father of Joy Gilman, Brian (Jennifer) Gilman and Dr. Suzanne Gilman (Paul Saldarriaga); proud grandfather of Eleanor and Jocelyn Greenwald; devoted son of the late Ruth and Melvin Gilman; dear brother of David (Susan) Gilman, Steven (Karen) Gilman and fond uncle and great-uncle.Alan grew up on the south side of Chicago. Graduated from Bowen High School and attended the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana, where he finished both a Bachelor and a Master of Science degrees. Alan attended Medical School at Loyola University-Stritch School of Medicine. Residency at Loyola University Hospital / Hines VA Hospital, where he completed his training in Internal Medicine. He then continued at the same institutions to complete a fellowship in Hematology-Oncology.Alan was a practicing oncologist / hematologist for over thirty years. He was a clinical assistant professor of medicine at Loyola University and the University of Illinois. At Ravenswood Hospital Medical Center, he was Section Chief of Medical Oncology, Medical Director of Ravenswood Home Care, Chairman of the Cancer Activities Committee, and served on the Board of Directors. Later he was the Medical Director of Oncology for Advocate Health Center. Alan retired in 2012 after an illustrious career.Memorial service Sunday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Orchard Village at www.orchardvillage.org/donate and Tri-Con Child Care Center at www.triconchildcare.com/donations. For information and condolences, 847.255.3520 or www.shalom2.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary