Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
9:15 AM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Denis Church
Alan L. Kalafut Obituary
Alan L. Kalafut, age 64 passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. Beloved son of the late Michael and the late Eleanor Kalafut; dear brother of the late Roger; loving cousin of Charlene (Savio) Viglielmo, Dennis (Kathleen) Nirtaut, Gregory (Cheryl) Nirtaut, Ilona (Paul) Horgen, Stanton (Linda) Walerczyk and the late Duane (Mary) Walerczyk. Alan's memory will be cherished by his family and many friends. Visitation Tuesday, October 22nd 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home 4727 W. 103rd Oak Lawn. Funeral Wednesday, October 23rd prayers from Blake-Lamb at 9:15 a.m. to St. Denis Church. Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection cemetery Justice, IL. For more information call 708-636-1193 or visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019
