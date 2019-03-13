|
|
Alan M. Aarons 1929-2019Beloved husband of Sally (nee Alex), super father of Allison (Harry Fishman) and Cliff (deceased)His life will be celebrated on Sunday, March 17, 12 pm - 5 pm at 2750 Commons Drive, Glenview, IL 60025.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to NorthShore University HealthSystem Foundation, Hospice Fund, 1033 University Place, Suite 450, Evanston, IL 60201, by phone at (224)364-7200 or online at www.foundation.northshore.org/donate
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2019