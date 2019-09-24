|
Alan M. 'Al' Lagodny, age 61, loving father of Melissa (Joe) Warren and Michael Lagodny; lil' Darling Christine Duray; dear stepfather of Tyler (Tori); cherished grandpa of Quentin, Charleen and Lila; devoted son of Russell and the late Charlotte Lagodny; fond brother of Frank Lagodny; proud dog dad to Arnie and the late Bonzo; Ol' Man to many. Visitation Wednesday 9:00 A.M. until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon at Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to TLC Animal Shelter, 13016 W. 151st St. Homer Glen, IL 60491, would be appreciated. Funeral info 708-429-3200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 24, 2019