Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Lagodny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan M. Lagodny

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alan M. Lagodny Obituary
Alan M. 'Al' Lagodny, age 61, loving father of Melissa (Joe) Warren and Michael Lagodny; lil' Darling Christine Duray; dear stepfather of Tyler (Tori); cherished grandpa of Quentin, Charleen and Lila; devoted son of Russell and the late Charlotte Lagodny; fond brother of Frank Lagodny; proud dog dad to Arnie and the late Bonzo; Ol' Man to many. Visitation Wednesday 9:00 A.M. until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon at Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to TLC Animal Shelter, 13016 W. 151st St. Homer Glen, IL 60491, would be appreciated. Funeral info 708-429-3200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now