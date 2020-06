Alan Merkin, 73, beloved husband of Barbara for 49 years; cherished father of Laura (David) Jutovsky, Daniel (Melissa) Merkin and Joel (Michelle) Merkin; extraordinary grandpa of seven; devoted son of the late Miriam and Nate Merkin; dear brother of Joyce Merkin and Barbara (Martin) Katz; fond son-in-law of Gladys Lazar. Alan was a dedicated pharmacist for 50 years.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org/donate . Funeral service and shiva private. For information and to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com