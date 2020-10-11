1/
Alan P. Kurpiewski
1947 - 2020
Alan P. Kurpiewski; age 73, born March 10, 1947 at peace October 7, 2020, beloved son of Alex and Ann Kurpiewski, loving husband of Nancy Kurpiewski, proud father of Aaron Kurpiewski, brother in law of Larry and Debbie Hebda, fond uncle of Katie, Jessica, Greg and Laura Hebda, dear son in law of Lottie (the late Joe) Hebda, great uncle, cousin and friend to many. Alan was a proud employee of ITW, Aracks Candy, Humana and the Kane County Cougers. Visitation Monday October 12, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd. in Wheaton, IL. (Per Covid Guidelines 50 Maximum People Allowed in the Funeral Home Chapel at one time and Masks are required upon entering the facility). Funeral will be private by family only on Tuesday October 13, 2020 prayers from the funeral home at 9 AM then procession to St. James the Apostle Church in Glen Ellyn for 10:00 AM Mass (Only 25 People Maximum Allowed in Church per Covid Guidelines). Entombment Private by family only at St. Adalbert Cemetery and Mausoleum in Niles, IL. In lieu of flowers donations in honor of Alan P. Kurpiewski can be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital in Nashville, TN. For info 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
OCT
13
Prayer Service
09:00 AM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
OCT
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. James the Apostle Church
October 9, 2020
