Alan Rauh Orschel
Alan Rauh Orschel, 81, of Wilmette, Illinois, June 1, 2020. Loving husband of Nora Mitchell Orschel. Father of Bradley M. (Sarah Hilleren) and Jeffrey M. (Lisa nee Rose) Orschel. Grandfather of Daniel George and Jackson Patrick Orschel. Son of the late Albert K and Peggy Rauh Orschel. Brother of Lynn Orschel. Funeral arrangements at Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home in Wilmette, 1100 Greenleaf Avenue, 847-251-8200. Services are pending. Contributions in Alan's name may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE lst Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home
1100 Greenleaf Ave
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472518200
June 6, 2020
Alan was a smart, gentle, loving man. I will miss him.
Loretta Ferlauto
Friend
