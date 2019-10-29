Home

Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM



Alan Schuster Obituary
Passed away on October 27, 2019 at the age of 64. Beloved son of Marcia Schuster (nee Miller) and the late Morris Schuster. Cherished father of Charlie and Aaron Schuster. Loving brother of Jeffrey (dear companion Karen Schmidt), Judy, Michael (Kelly) and the late Gary Schuster. Further survived by his dear friend Andrea (Bruce) Saewitz, niece Melissa Torchia, nephews Jordan, Sam, and Josh Schuster, other loving relatives and many dear friends.

Funeral services Wednesday, October 30 at 12:00 PM at Goodman-Bensman Whitefish Bay Funeral Home, 4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Whitefish Bay, WI. Burial to follow at Second Home Cemetery, 3705 S. 43rd St., Milwaukee, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to Congregation Beth Israel Ner Tamid, 6880 N Green Bay Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53209. goodmanbensman.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 29, 2019
