Alan Steven DeMar CPA, PFS, CFP®, age 65, of Arlington Heights, IL, devoted son of Doris and the late Martin DeMar; loving brother of Cindi (John) Malisia and the late Larry DeMar; treasured uncle of Shaina (Eric) Murtaugh and Hannah (Dave) Roesch; great uncle of Talia and Alanna Murtaugh; and highly respected friend and colleague to many. Alan built a successful financial planning services business, DeMar Financial Planning Services, Ltd. He always represented his clients honorably with high ethics. Graveside service and shiva will be private. The Thursday, June 4th service will be live streamed at 1:30 p.m. CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click on Alan's photo and scroll down to Service Details. Contributions may be made to a cancer research organization of your choice. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.
