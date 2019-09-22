|
Dr. Alan Weinstein, age 71, adored son of the late Ruth and the late Herman Weinstein; beloved brother of Annette and brother-in-law Steve Poznansky; cherished uncle of Cari (Ben) Winkler and Chad (Allison) Poznansky; loving and fun great-uncle of Jordan and Maxwell Winkler. Chapel service Wednesday, September 25, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beth Hillel B'nai Emunah or : Mesothelioma. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019