Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
12:15 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Weinstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Alan Weinstein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Alan Weinstein Obituary
Dr. Alan Weinstein, age 71, adored son of the late Ruth and the late Herman Weinstein; beloved brother of Annette and brother-in-law Steve Poznansky; cherished uncle of Cari (Ben) Winkler and Chad (Allison) Poznansky; loving and fun great-uncle of Jordan and Maxwell Winkler. Chapel service Wednesday, September 25, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beth Hillel B'nai Emunah or : Mesothelioma. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now