Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
12:15 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home
1700 W. Rand Rd
Arlington Heights, IL
Alan Z. Bayer, age 60 adored son of Gerald and Joan Bayer; beloved husband of Pamela Rothstein Bayer; loving father of Daniel and Madison; much loved brother of David (Barbara), Joel (Renay) and Richard (Hollie) Bayer. Alan was proud to be an Eagle Scout. Chapel service TODAY, Wed. June 26, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Sholom of Chicago. For information and condolences; 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 26, 2019
