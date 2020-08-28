Albena Gasiorowski

Albena "Bee" Gasiorowski, Beloved Wife of the late Dennis. Loving Mother of John (Laurie Silvestri) Gasiorowski, Gaye (Perry) Lynn, Mary Jo ( Paul) Cepek and Shelley (Chad) Powell. Proud Grandmother of Zackery, Skyler and Karley. Daughter of the late Anthony and Emily Zambetti. Dear Sister of Leonard (Lillian) Zambetta. Fond sister-in-law of Rosanne Loesch. Bee will be remembered by her nieces and nephews, Teresa (Doug) Cribaro, Nina (Sonny) Origitano, Anthony (Tanya) Zambetta, Lisa Loesch and her godson, Michael (Sally) Loesch. Visitation is Sunday 4 PM to 8 PM at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th St. just west of Harlem). Visitation Monday 8:30 AM until time of prayers at 9:30 AM at the funeral home. We will go in procession to St. Symphorosa Church for a 10 AM Mass. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery. Please share your thoughts and memories of Bee on her personal tribute website at: www.foranfuneralhome.com