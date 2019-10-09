|
|
Albert A. D'Andrea, of Downers Grove, formerly of Berwyn, age 86. Beloved husband of Patricia, nee Bales; loving father of Patti (Paul) Evans, Albert D'Andrea and Mara (Greg) Notbusch; proud grandfather of Zachary, Nikki and Grace; dear brother of Sunday (late Barney) Rubinsky and a fond uncle of many. Army Veteran, Korea. Former owner of D'Andrea & Son Italian Foods in Berwyn for over 50 years. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until time of Chapel Funeral Service 5:00 p.m. Interment Private. Funeral info: 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019