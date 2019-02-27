|
|
Albert Baker, age 94; Veteran of World War II and civil engineer for the State of Illinois and City of Chicago; beloved husband of Jewel, nee Ross, and the late Harriet, nee Ross; loving father of Jeff (Cindy) Baker, Joan (Dennis) Houdek, Gary (the late Carol) Baker, and Karen Mascort; step father of Susie (the late Raymond) Bryant, Howard (Patti) Duboe, Sheryl Taubin (companion, Joel Corush), the late Maureen (the late Mark) Elias, and Rhonda Seeber; step father in law of Glenn Seeber; proud grandfather of 14; great grandfather of 8; dear brother of the late Rosalyn McCall, Evelyn Gross, Lillian Cohn, and Florence Harris. Service Friday 11am in the chapel of Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum, 7801 W. Montrose Avenue, Norridge, 60706, where interment will follow. Please, no flowers. Contributions in Albert's memory may be made to Honor Flight Chicago, 9701 W. Higgins Road, Suite #310; Rosemont, IL 60018-4703, 773-227-8387, www.honorflightchicago.org. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019