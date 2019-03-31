Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Albert C. Geimer

Albert C. Geimer Obituary
Albert C. Geimer, age 81, of Skokie. Beloved husband of Veronica, nee Heightsmen; dear father of Anna Marie (Mike) Caballero, Bridget Anne (fiancé, Scott Lutz), Patricia Ann Langer, and SSC U.S. Army Ret. Albert C. Jr. (Paula); former father-in-law of Paul Langer; loving grandfather of Heidi, Michael, Steven, Myrissa, James, Nathan, Teresa, Paul Jr., and Lindsay; cherished great-grandfather of Ivy Noelle, Mason Michael, Jackson and Emma; fond brother of Richard, the late Patricia, Leonard, Roger, Donald and Nicholas Geimer. Visitation, Monday, April 1, 2019, from 3 to 9 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral, Tuesday, April 2, from the funeral home, for Latin Requiem Mass, morning time to be announced at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Interment, All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, masses preferred. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
