|
|
Beloved Husband of Kathy nee Garrison, Loving Father of Anthony, Ronald (Michelle) Malchiodi, Dear Brother of Charles Malchiodi.
Funeral Wednesday 8:45 am from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. Roselle 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd) to St. Gertrude Church in Franklin Park for mass at 10 am. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. Visitation Tuesday 3 - 9 pm for info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019