|
|
Albert C. Hanna, age 89, passed peacefully on April 16, 2020. A native of upstate Wisconsin, Al was born in Stevens Point in 1930. In 1941, the family moved to Mosinee where his father owned and ran a small general hardware store. WWII caused a labor shortage; Al started working at age 12 at $0.25 per hour. In five years, Al saved $500 which he gave to his father in 1946 when the family moved to Milwaukee. Al proceeded to University of Wisconsin in Madison where he was a member of the ZBT fraternity. After graduation, he entered the U.S. Army and was sent to Korea where he served in a Military Intelligence Company headquartered in Seoul. Upon returning from service in 1956, with his B.B.A., J.D. and M.B.A. degrees, he settled in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood where he and his new bride, R. Christie ("Chris") Hanna, began their own family and legacy.
Al started in commercial banking in 1960. In 1982, he founded Mid-North Financial Services, Inc., a $1.3 billion mortgage banking firm. He served as owner, president and CEO for 22 years. In 1997, the Chicago Mortgage Bankers Association voted Al Man of the Year. In 2003, he was the first mortgage banker elected to the Chicago Association of Realtors Hall of Fame and also the first mortgage banker to be formally recognized as a "visionary leader" by the City of Chicago Council Resolution. In 2004, Al merged his firm with the privately held real estate firm, Draper and Kramer, Inc., from which he retired in 2014.
While serving in Korea and during a visit to India in the mid-1950s, Al grew increasingly aware that poverty sets classes of people against each other. He made it his mission to address the conflict. Over the past 45 years, he has been a powerful and passionate advocate for fair housing justice, property rights and incentivizing the home building, apartment and condominium development industries. Since 1971, he has funded over 35,000 pro-bono hours on behalf of the public.
In the meantime, Al and Chris founded the Tesomas Alumni Camping Trust and the Al and Chris Hanna Eagle Scout Scholarship Foundation in support of the Boy Scouts of Amercia. They further funded construction of the Hanna Venture Base, a veritable crown jewel, to serve Samoset Scouting. In 2002, the BSA honored Al as a distinguished Eagle Scout. Al also earned double Silver Palms and the Quarter Master Sea Scout rank. In 2015, Samoset Council honored Al with its highest recognition: the Silver Beaver Award.
Al traveled, cycled, canoed, climbed, and hiked through 65 countries on all seven continents and summited six of the seven summits. In 2000, at age 70 and on his third attempt, Al came within 330 feet of summiting Everest, the seventh and final summit. Al's legacy of mindful service to family and friends, those he mentored, colleagues, advocacy and philanthropy is the final and lasting summit of an extraordinary life. He was an inspiration to all. He went out on top.
Al was preceded in death by parents, Myer and Roseabelle Cramer Hanna; brother, Walter J. Hanna; beloved wife of 57 years, R. Christie Hanna; and son, Brock A. Hanna. He is survived by son and daughter, Jeffrey and Berit; daughter-in-law, Janine Gray Hanna; grandchildren Eric (Kathleen), Ryan (Isabel), Cassidy and Andrew; great-grandchildren Charlotte ("Charlie"), Logan and Winslow; and a host of close cousins and relatives.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "The Al and Chris Hanna Eagle Scout Scholarship Fund" c/o Donald A. Robinson, Trustee, Robinson & Schwartz, LLC, 209 South LaSalle Street, 7th Floor, Chicago, IL 60604
A service to celebrate Al's life and legacy will be announced at a future date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020