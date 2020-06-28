Albert E. Pyott
1931 - 2020
Albert E. Pyott, of Winnetka, passed away on June 21, 2020 of heart and kidney complications. He was born on April 6, 1931 to Margaret Meyercord Pyott and Albert Robison Pyott; his father died before Al was born. His mother later married Robert Jerome Dunne, who adopted Al. He grew up in Chicago, graduated from Loyola Academy and from Cornell University with an Engineering degree, and was an officer in the Air Force. He joined the Inland Steel Company in Chicago, rising to General Manager, Sales, in a 30 year career. He then embarked on a second career in conservation, directing the Illinois chapter of The Nature Conservancy for seven years. He co-founded The Wetland Initiative in 1994, which pioneered restoration of Illinois' rich native habitat, serving as President and Chairman of the Board until his retirement. His passions included fly fishing, duck hunting, skiing with friends and family, and roaming the Illinois prairie, identifying its native plants. His brothers Robert "Bo" and Denis Dunne pre-deceased him. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elizabeth (Liza) Pyott; children Sheila, Rob, and Marianne Pyott; his sister Carol Baranko; grandchildren Emma, Owen, Adam, and Sophie; and his dog "Cowboy."

The memorial service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Wetlands Initiative (wetlands-initiative.org).

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com (847) 675-1990



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
