N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Norbert Church
1809 Walters Ave
Northbrook, IL
Albert E. Serewicz Jr. Obituary
Albert E. Serewicz Jr., 101, of Northbrook, passed away peacefully in the house he designed and built, June 13, 2019. Beloved husband for 72 years of Donna Serewicz nee Walsh; loving father of Patricia (Joe) Schuld, Joan (Mark) Foster, John Serewicz and the late Catherine Serewicz (Patrick O'Connor); cherished grandfather of Laureen, Andrea, Marlee, Megan and Kathryn. Great grandfather of Morgan, Adelynn, and Abigale. Albert was a self educated engineer and original executive with Telephone Data Systems Inc. He will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4 to 8pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Family and friends will meet for funeral mass Saturday, June 29 at 10 am at St. Norbert Church, 1809 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Art Experience Inc., 175 S. Saginaw Street #109, Pontiac, MI 48342. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019
