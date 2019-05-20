|
Loving husband of Sharleene. Devoted father of Pam, Susan (Dan) and Laura (Eric). Beloved brother of Vera and the late Marsha. Cherished grandfather of Arin (Evan), Shelby (Duane), Matthew and Jamie. Loving great grandfather of Bodhi, Vaughn, Mira and Ethan. Wonderful stepfather of Michael, Eric and the late Francie Glatt. Dear friend of Fred Flossi and Lenny Borok. Al always had a kind word for everyone. Al was truly the best friend to many people, and he will always be a part of them forever. Donations in Al's name may be made to the Jewish United Fund (JUF). A celebration of his life to be announced shortly.
