Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Leonard Church
33rd and Clarence Ave.
Berwyn, IL
Albert F. Bastyr Jr., age 97, Army Air Force Veteran of World War II, at rest February 1, 2019. Beloved husband of 74 years to Lillian, nee; Dudesek. Loving father of Ronald (Sae Nam), Linda (late Thomas) Bedoe, and Russell (Sandra) Bastyr. Grandfather of six, Great Grandfather of nine. Dear brother of Anna May (late James) Bequeaith, and the late Raymond (late Gladys) Bastyr. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 9:00am until the time of Mass 10:00am at St. Leonard Church 33rd and Clarence Ave. Berwyn. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Honor Flight Chicago 9701 W. Higgins Road, Suite 310, Rosemont, IL 60018 www.honorflightchicago.org. For information, 708-484-4111 or www.adolfservices.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2019
