Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Rodig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert F. Rodig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert F. Rodig Obituary
Albert F. Rodig, 95, of Countryside & formerly of Willowbrook; proud WWII Army Air Corps Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Helen; loving father of David and the late Ann Marie (John) Walls; dear grandfather of Noel Graham Smith; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and local & distant friends. Graveside inurnment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Al was a member of the Clock & Watch Club, an avid stamp and coin collector, and enjoyed going to estate and garage sales. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dennis DeVivo Aviation Scholarship, c/o Dillon Flying Service, 2400 Airport Rd., Dillon, MT 59725 are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -