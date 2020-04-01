|
Albert F. Rodig, 95, of Countryside & formerly of Willowbrook; proud WWII Army Air Corps Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Helen; loving father of David and the late Ann Marie (John) Walls; dear grandfather of Noel Graham Smith; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and local & distant friends. Graveside inurnment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Al was a member of the Clock & Watch Club, an avid stamp and coin collector, and enjoyed going to estate and garage sales. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dennis DeVivo Aviation Scholarship, c/o Dillon Flying Service, 2400 Airport Rd., Dillon, MT 59725 are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2020