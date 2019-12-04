|
Albert G. Nattsas Sr. Beloved husband of the late Peggy, nee Vainer. Dear father of Albert Jr. (Jane), Jeff (Tonya) and Jennifer (Dave) Carmichael. Loving grandfather of John, Danielle, Khalysie, Malaina and Mya. Dear brother of the late Richard. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired member of Sprinkler Fitters Local 281 with 40 years of dedicated service. Resting at Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave. where services will be held Friday 11:00 a.m. Interment Private. Visitation Thursday 3:00 – 9:00 p.m. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019