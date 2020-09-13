Albert G. Rubin, age 96, beloved husband of the late Edwina Rubin; loving father of Roger Rubin and Vicki Hintz; Albert was a cherished grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Agata, Esther and Claudia for their years of care and dedication. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Prostate Cancer Foundation, www.pcf.org
. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.