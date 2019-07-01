|
Albert Havenga, Sr, age 86, of Lombard. Beloved husband of the late Jeanette "Nettie", nee Slinkman; loving father of Bob (Marilyn) Havenga, Al Jr. (Pam) Havenga, Bev (the late Rob) Mruk, Bruce (Barb) Havenga, Brian Havenga, Brett (LeeAnn) Havenga, Bonnie (John) Wagner, Beth Ciabattari, and the late Katie (Jack) Murray; devoted grandfather of 26; great-grandfather of 32; fond brother of the late Harold (Harriet) Havenga and the late Edith (the late George) Vos; uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Tuesday, July 2nd, 4-9 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. So. of Roosevelt Rd) Lombard. Funeral Service Wednesday, 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. Memorials to Clare Woods Academy in honor of his grandson Hayden, 125 E Seminary Ave, Wheaton, IL 60187, are appreciated. For info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
