Albert J. "Al" Herbst Jr. , 87, of Glenview, formerly of Wilmette; at rest January 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the Patricia nee Coyle. Loving father of Martin (Chen), Molly (Jon) Epstein, Bo (Leslie), and Suzanne (Ed) Espinosa. Proud grandfather of 17. Al was a retired Naval Aviator with the rank of Lt. Commander. He went on to serve as a commercial airline pilot for over 30 years where he captained 747 Jumbo Jets. He was a long serving member of Airline Pilots Association (ALPA ) Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m. at St Norbert Catholic Church, 1809 Walters Ave, Northbrook; where family and friends will gather Tuesday for 10 mass. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Tunnel to Towers, www.tunnel2towers.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020