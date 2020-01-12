Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St Norbert Catholic Church
1809 Walters Ave
Northbrook, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St Norbert Catholic Church
1809 Walters Ave
Northbrook, IL
View Map
Albert Herbst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert J. Herbst Jr.

Albert J. Herbst Jr. Obituary
Albert J. "Al" Herbst Jr. , 87, of Glenview, formerly of Wilmette; at rest January 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the Patricia nee Coyle. Loving father of Martin (Chen), Molly (Jon) Epstein, Bo (Leslie), and Suzanne (Ed) Espinosa. Proud grandfather of 17. Al was a retired Naval Aviator with the rank of Lt. Commander. He went on to serve as a commercial airline pilot for over 30 years where he captained 747 Jumbo Jets. He was a long serving member of Airline Pilots Association (ALPA ) Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m. at St Norbert Catholic Church, 1809 Walters Ave, Northbrook; where family and friends will gather Tuesday for 10 mass. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Tunnel to Towers, www.tunnel2towers.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020
