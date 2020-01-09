Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
(708) 547-8200
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
8:15 AM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:15 AM
Visitation Church
Elmhurst, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Pontrelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert J. Pontrelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert J. Pontrelli Obituary
Albert J. Pontrelli, 83, of Oak Brook; beloved husband of JoAnn, Nee Wellner, for 55 years; loving father of Ralph (Gina) & James (Paige) Pontrelli and the late Linda (Steve) Nasser; dear grandfather of Michael, Jenna, Bianca, Albert, Nicole, Gia, Anna, Jessica and Joey; fond brother of Lorraine (the late Ronald) Rubin, the late Mary (the late Frank) Vesconte, the late Michael (Darlene) Pontrelli, & the late Bettina (the late Fred) Ruffolo; fond uncle of many. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory SW corner of Roosevelt & Mannheim Rds., Hillside/Westchester. Prayers Saturday 8:15 a.m. from the funeral home to Visitation Church, Elmhurst. Mass 9:15 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -