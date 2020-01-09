|
Albert J. Pontrelli, 83, of Oak Brook; beloved husband of JoAnn, Nee Wellner, for 55 years; loving father of Ralph (Gina) & James (Paige) Pontrelli and the late Linda (Steve) Nasser; dear grandfather of Michael, Jenna, Bianca, Albert, Nicole, Gia, Anna, Jessica and Joey; fond brother of Lorraine (the late Ronald) Rubin, the late Mary (the late Frank) Vesconte, the late Michael (Darlene) Pontrelli, & the late Bettina (the late Fred) Ruffolo; fond uncle of many. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory SW corner of Roosevelt & Mannheim Rds., Hillside/Westchester. Prayers Saturday 8:15 a.m. from the funeral home to Visitation Church, Elmhurst. Mass 9:15 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 9, 2020