Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
Inurnment
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:15 PM
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Albert J. Preslicka Obituary
Albert J. Preslicka, Army Korean War Veteran, age 91, of Lindenhurst formerly of Brookfield.  Albert was a graduate of Tilden Tech, Physical Design Engineer of 40 years with Western Electric/Bell Labs, an avid photographer, archer – life time member of Chicago Bow Hunters, and curator of the largest joke collection.  Loving husband of the late Dolores B. Preslicka, nee Bauer, for 64 years; caring and supportive father of Alan (Tracy) Preslicka and Karen (John) Betancourt; nurturing grandfather of Cheryl (Jay) Jerik, Ken Jackson, Anthony Preslicka, Addison Preslicka and Haley Dean; beloved great grandfather of Hannah Jerik, Carson Jerik and Parker Jerik; brother of the late James (Marilyn) Preslicka; brother-in-law of John (Linda) Bauer.  He will be missed by many nieces, nephews and godchildren. Visitation Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9 A.M. to time of Service 11:30 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Inurnment Saturday, Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1:15 P.M. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019
