Albert J. Stuba, age 91, of Oak Lawn, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020 at his residence with his loving family at his side.



Al is the loving husband of Jan Stuba for over 63 years; beloved father of Susan (John) Reilly and Sharon (Tim Jaroch) Gill; proud Papa of Josh (Alondra Martinez) Reilly and Jennifer Reilly; Great grandpapa of Karolis and Victoria; special Papa to Amanda, Eassa, Samantha, Michael, and Liam; cherished brother to the late Floyd Stuba.



Al honorably served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Upon return he worked for Illinois Bell for over 38 years, retiring as a technician. He was a proud IBEW union brother, serving as an Executive Board member. He and his family were members of St. Linus Catholic Church for over 50 years.



Due to Covid-19, please contact family for visitation times. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Linus Catholic Church. He will be laid to rest in Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery.





