1/
Albert J. Stuba
Albert J. Stuba, age 91, of Oak Lawn, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020 at his residence with his loving family at his side.

Al is the loving husband of Jan Stuba for over 63 years; beloved father of Susan (John) Reilly and Sharon (Tim Jaroch) Gill; proud Papa of Josh (Alondra Martinez) Reilly and Jennifer Reilly; Great grandpapa of Karolis and Victoria; special Papa to Amanda, Eassa, Samantha, Michael, and Liam; cherished brother to the late Floyd Stuba.

Al honorably served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Upon return he worked for Illinois Bell for over 38 years, retiring as a technician. He was a proud IBEW union brother, serving as an Executive Board member. He and his family were members of St. Linus Catholic Church for over 50 years.

Visitation will be held at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home, 11333 South Central Avenue, Friday July 10th. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Linus Catholic Church Saturday July 11th. He will be laid to rest in Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery.

In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
11333 South Central Ave
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
7086361200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 8, 2020
Susan L Reilly
Daughter
July 8, 2020
Al is a cousin although I've not seen him for many years. I remember Al as a quiet and kind young man - and the cutest of all my relatives!! Please accept my deep sympathy for your loss.
Christine M Bojanowski (Piasecki)
Family
