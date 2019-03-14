Albert James Bunta, age 86, of Sarasota, Florida passed away peacefully from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis on Saturday March 9, 2019. Albert was born June 23, 1932 in Oak Park, IL. He attended Fenwick High School and Marquette University for undergraduate and medical school, graduating in 1958. He practiced orthopedic surgery in Hinsdale, IL for 34 years. He retired to Sarasota, FL and Fish Creek, WI. Al loved being active, enjoying bicycling, cross-country skiing, running, golf and gardening, as well as wood working and oil painting. He especially enjoyed projects on his 40 acre homesite in Door County, Wisconsin. He treasured the times that his home was filled with family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Peggy, nee Baldus; loving children, Criss (Rob) Polachek, Pauline (John) Reohr, James (Molly) Bunta, Stephen (MaryEllen) Bunta, Daniel (Mary Manning) Bunta, Howard (Kathy) Bunta; 14 wonderful grandchildren; dear sister Regina Harvey and nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 1:30 pm until the time of the Funeral Mass at 2pm on Sat. March 16, 2019 at The Church of Saint Patrick, Sarasota FL. A memorial service and interment will be at Stella Maris Church, Fish Creek WI on June 8, 2019 at 1:30pm.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Esperanca, or to . Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary