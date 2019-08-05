Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
Albert D. Kenzer, 79. Beloved life partner of Lucy Bavetz; devoted father of Mark (Michele) Kenzer, Susie Kenzer- Jamnik, and David (Suzanne) Kenzer; proud grandfather of Russ (Amber) Kenzer, Matthew and Eric Jamnik, Samantha Kenzer, Andrew Jamnik, Hannah, Sarah, and Abby Kenzer, Liam and Eliana Schwartz; will be deeply missed by the entire Bavetz family and extended family members and friends. Memorial service Weds, August 7, 4 PM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , . For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 5, 2019
