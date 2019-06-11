|
|
Albert Korach, 89, beloved husband of Marlene for nearly 66 years; loving father of Susan Mies Uribe (Larry Uribe), Carol (the late John) Faus and Gwen (Dave) Graff; cherished Grandpa of Marci Mies, Brian Faus, Catherine Faus, Jessica (Jimmy) Lieber, Jordan Graff and Hannah Graff; preceded in death by his brother Bernie Korach; treasured uncle of Jonathon Korach and Jane Korach. Albert was a proud Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserves, for 20 years. He was a physical education teacher for the Chicago Public Schools and very active with the Chicago Teachers Union. Chapel service, Thursday, June 13, 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the . For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 11 to June 12, 2019