Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Korach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Korach

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Albert Korach Obituary
Albert Korach, 89, beloved husband of Marlene for nearly 66 years; loving father of Susan Mies Uribe (Larry Uribe), Carol (the late John) Faus and Gwen (Dave) Graff; cherished Grandpa of Marci Mies, Brian Faus, Catherine Faus, Jessica (Jimmy) Lieber, Jordan Graff and Hannah Graff; preceded in death by his brother Bernie Korach; treasured uncle of Jonathon Korach and Jane Korach. Albert was a proud Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserves, for 20 years. He was a physical education teacher for the Chicago Public Schools and very active with the Chicago Teachers Union. Chapel service, Thursday, June 13, 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the . For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 11 to June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now