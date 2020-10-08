Albert Levin age 93. WW11 veteran. Beloved husband of Donna Levin nee Stuart for 46 years. Loving father of Kenneth (Jill) Levin, Nancy (Neal) McGrath and Marc Levin. Dear papa of Noah (Jess) Levin, Erica (Justin) Nussen, Matthew (Sarah) McGrath, Robert McGrath, Brittany Levin and Brooke Levin. Fond great-grandfather of Zoe. Cherished brother of Myles Levin and the late Bud Levin, and brother-in-law of Shirley (Jules) Bowen. To keep everyone safe and healthy, all services are private. Donations may be made to the Selfhelp Home, 908 W Argyle St, Chicago, IL 60640, www.selfhelphome.org
or a charity of your choice
. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com