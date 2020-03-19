|
Albert M. Wanninger, age 81, at rest March 18th after a long battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Lottie (Szymczak). Loving father of Gregory (Lisa) Digles, Deborah Pusateri, Dawn (John) Bergum, Laura and Paul Wanninger. Devoted grandfather of Joseph Digles, Kira Bergum, Corbin and Cameo Wanninger. Funeral Saturday 9:15am from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to St. Bernard Church, Funeral Service 10am. Private interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3pm to 8pm. Albert had many talents from Electrical Engineer to Supernumerary at The Lyric Opera. Albert graduated from John Marshall Law School in 1969 and practiced law until his retirement. He enjoyed travelling especially visiting Ruins of Ancient Times. In lieu of flowers donations to The (https://www.cancer.org/) appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2020