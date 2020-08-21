Albert "Lazar" Mermelstein, Age 97, Holocaust Survivor. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth and the late Lillian. Loving father of Susan (Jon) Ashmann. Adoring grandfather of Aaron, Steven, and Elizabeth Ashmann, and Rebecca and Sara. Dear brother of Moshe (Penina) Mermelstein and the late Uri, Sam, Meir, Fegala, Hannah, Hershel, and Ziesel. Cherished brother-in-law of Sara Mermelstein. Devoted uncle of many nieces and nephews. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to charity of your choice
, supporting Israel. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website.