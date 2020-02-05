|
|
Albert Moch, 92 of Chicago. Beloved husband and best friend of Corinne "Corky" Moch, to whom he was happily married to for sixty years; caring stepfather of Alan (Mary Lou) Gold; adoring grandpa of Ariel and Darwin Gold. Mr. Moch was an avid sports fan and world traveler. He once hitch hiked around the world for two years. Al always found time to go to the gym four times a week. Before his retirement, he taught geography at Von Steuben High School in Chicago. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment private. The Moch family wishes to thank North Shore Hospice for their loving care. Please omit flowers. Contributions to appreciated. Funeral information 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2020