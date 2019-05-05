|
Albert R. Busin, age 79, US Army Veteran and Ret. Chicago Police Officer, at rest May 2, 2019; Beloved husband of Sally (nee Fugger); Loving father of Michael (Gina), Matthew (Colleen) and Michele R. (Jon) Berndt; Cherished brother of Carol (the late Joseph) Rinchiuso; Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews; Visitation Tuesday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to Queen of Martyrs Church, 103rd St. & Central Park Ave, Evergreen Park. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019