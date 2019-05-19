Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Canicosa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Reyes Canicosa

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Albert Reyes Canicosa Obituary
Albert Reyes Canicosa, 71, of Oak Park, passed away April 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Marlene Canicosa nee Portillo. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 9:30 am until the time of the funeral Mass 10 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St., Glenview. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SPUDAA-NA (St. Paul University of Dumaguete Alumni Assoc.-North America). Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now