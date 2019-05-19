|
Albert Reyes Canicosa, 71, of Oak Park, passed away April 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Marlene Canicosa nee Portillo. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 9:30 am until the time of the funeral Mass 10 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St., Glenview. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SPUDAA-NA (St. Paul University of Dumaguete Alumni Assoc.-North America). Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019