Albert Rothschild, age 80, retired Chairman of MDC Wallcoverings, beloved husband and best friend for 58 years of Joyce Rothschild, nee Kovel; loving father of Sharon (Andrew) Bresler, Gary (Jennifer) Rothschild, and Bonnie (John) Lapeire; adored grandpa of Samantha, Melanie, Danielle, Jake, Adam, Julia, Hannah, Lily, and Zach; devoted son of the late Ludwig and the late Eva Rothschild; treasured companion of Roxxy. Service Thursday, 11:00 a.m. at Am Shalom, 840 Vernon Ave., Glencoe. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019