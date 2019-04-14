Albert Sandman, 94, devoted husband, father, grandfather & great grandfather, passed away on April 6, 2019, in Tucson, Arizona. Albert, was a first generation American, born Jan. 21, 1925, to Jacob Sandman & Lena, nee Korman. During WW II, Albert served in the pacific combat theatre, as part of the Army Air Corps. Afterwards, he joined the family scrap metal & detinning business, J. Sandman & Sons, which he eventually came to own and devote his successful career. Albert loved music, the big bands most of all, of course; he was always by far the best dancer in the house for any occasion. He also cherished spending time with his many friends. Among his greatest passions was playing golf & enjoying the companionship of his many golfing compadres. Albert possessed many admirable virtues, but one bears mentioning: he detested bigotry & racism in all its forms; consequently he always treated all persons with equal dignity, no matter their race, creed or color. Albert is preceded in death by his parents, sister Ruth, and brothers, Harry, Larry, Paul, Joseph and Donald. Albert is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 70 years, Sonia, nee Miller, sons, Cary (Christy), Jeffrey (Cathy) and Stuart (Sonja) (Lori), grandchildren, Joshua, Lauren, Jason, Steven, Debra, Brandon, Ashley, Cory, Alex, & great grandchildren, Felix, Levon and Isaiah. Graveside service 11AM Monday at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Rd, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers or other memorials, please consider making a donation to the Pamela B. Katten Memorial Leukemia Research Foundation (www.lls.org). For Information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary