Albert W. Gargiulo
1952 - 2020
Albert W.Gargiulo, age 67 of Naperville, IL passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born October 23, 1952 in Chicago to his loving parents, Viola and the late Albert Gargiulo. Cherished husband of Janice Gargiulo, wedded on July 17, 1976. Beloved father of Michael (Michelle Polivka) Gargiulo of Plainfield, IL and Melissa Gargiulo of Aurora, IL. Adored grandpa of Mark,George and the late Haley Grace Gargiulo. Dearest brother of Camela (Roger Sanghavi) Gargiulo and Godfather of Carly (Andrew) Ritter, nee Franklin. Al was a 1974 graduate of Loyola University in Chicago, IL and received a Bachelors degree in Psychology. Al retired in 2018 as the Director of Distribution for Wilton Brands Industries for almost 40 years. He was a life-long fan of the Chicagoland sporting teams and thrived for great sports game. He was a loving and devoted husband, son, brother, father, and grandfather. Visitation: Thursday, June 4th 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home& Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Due to current CDC guidelines, 10 People will be allowed into the funeral home at a time. Private Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, June 5th 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville, IL 60540. Interment is private. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 orwww.friedrich-jones.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
JUN
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 4, 2020
Al was a colleague of mine at Wilton Brands. He was always kind, ready with a smile, and he listened. Be at peace Al. With care and peace. Catherine has Franczyk
Catherine Franczyk
Coworker
June 4, 2020
Al was so good at knowing what to say and how to say it. Friend, coworker, mentor, boss.....Al held so many titles for so many. He was a champion of those he cared about, and would always be up for lunch! Al helped me grow not only in my career but as a person. He always made time to advise, celebrate and grieve for those he cared about. Grief can be so hard. Know that many share in your loss. Remembering you and your loved ones today and always.
Seteria Bain
Friend
June 3, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to the family.
Karen & Bob Orshonsky
Karen Orshonsky
Coworker
June 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I pray God's comfort upon your hearts
Nuku Watson
Coworker
June 3, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Jennifer Ranieri
June 3, 2020
To Als large and loving family, My deepest condolences to you at this very difficult time. I knew Al When he used to treat the Wilton ladies to lunch at Tom & Eddies. He could not have loved his Wilton ladies more. He was a delight to see every time he walked in the door and made an amazing impression on everyone he met. I will always remember his kind and giving spirit. Truly saddened to hear of Als passing.
Tammi of Tom & Eddies
Friend
June 3, 2020
Greater Glory Basket
Seteria Bain
June 2, 2020
Al was one of the most caring and kindest men that I have ever met. He so very much welcomed my mother and made sure she was comfortable in her new home and surroundings. We are extremely grateful and will miss him dearly.
May his memory be eternal!
Peter Athens
Friend
June 2, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Peter Athens
June 2, 2020
I'm so very sorry for your loss.
Andrea Beaver
Coworker
June 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
