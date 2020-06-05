Albert W.Gargiulo, age 67 of Naperville, IL passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born October 23, 1952 in Chicago to his loving parents, Viola and the late Albert Gargiulo. Cherished husband of Janice Gargiulo, wedded on July 17, 1976. Beloved father of Michael (Michelle Polivka) Gargiulo of Plainfield, IL and Melissa Gargiulo of Aurora, IL. Adored grandpa of Mark,George and the late Haley Grace Gargiulo. Dearest brother of Camela (Roger Sanghavi) Gargiulo and Godfather of Carly (Andrew) Ritter, nee Franklin. Al was a 1974 graduate of Loyola University in Chicago, IL and received a Bachelors degree in Psychology. Al retired in 2018 as the Director of Distribution for Wilton Brands Industries for almost 40 years. He was a life-long fan of the Chicagoland sporting teams and thrived for great sports game. He was a loving and devoted husband, son, brother, father, and grandfather. Visitation: Thursday, June 4th 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home& Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Due to current CDC guidelines, 10 People will be allowed into the funeral home at a time. Private Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, June 5th 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville, IL 60540. Interment is private. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 orwww.friedrich-jones.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 5, 2020.