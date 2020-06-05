Al was so good at knowing what to say and how to say it. Friend, coworker, mentor, boss.....Al held so many titles for so many. He was a champion of those he cared about, and would always be up for lunch! Al helped me grow not only in my career but as a person. He always made time to advise, celebrate and grieve for those he cared about. Grief can be so hard. Know that many share in your loss. Remembering you and your loved ones today and always.

Seteria Bain

Friend