John E. Maloney Company
1359 West Devon Avenue
Chicago, IL 60660
(773) 764-1617
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
John E. Maloney Company
1359 West Devon Avenue
Chicago, IL 60660
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
John E. Maloney Company
1359 West Devon Avenue
Chicago, IL 60660
Albert W. Spranger

Albert W. Spranger Obituary
Albert W. Spranger, age 92, of Chicago, died on Saturday, Feb. 22, beloved husband of Helen V. father of Melissa (Glenn) Mitchell, Cynthia (David) McCormick, Phillip (Mary) Spranger, Albert Spranger Jr. (deceased), William (Julia Baker) Spranger, Steven (Katherine) Spranger. Grandfather of Jonathan, Adam, Amanda, Kathryn, Colleen, Margaret, Nolan, Benjamin, Annabel, Erica, Jillian, Maxwell and Miles. Visitation Saturday March 7 at the John E. Maloney Co. Funeral Home, 1359 W. Devon Chicago from 11:00 am, until time of service at 1:00 pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Misericordia or the . Funeral information: 773-764-1617
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020
