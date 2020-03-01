|
|
Albert W. Spranger, age 92, of Chicago, died on Saturday, Feb. 22, beloved husband of Helen V. father of Melissa (Glenn) Mitchell, Cynthia (David) McCormick, Phillip (Mary) Spranger, Albert Spranger Jr. (deceased), William (Julia Baker) Spranger, Steven (Katherine) Spranger. Grandfather of Jonathan, Adam, Amanda, Kathryn, Colleen, Margaret, Nolan, Benjamin, Annabel, Erica, Jillian, Maxwell and Miles. Visitation Saturday March 7 at the John E. Maloney Co. Funeral Home, 1359 W. Devon Chicago from 11:00 am, until time of service at 1:00 pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Misericordia or the . Funeral information: 773-764-1617
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020