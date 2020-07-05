Alberta Frintner, nee Ilg, age 86, of LaGrange Park, formerly of Brookfield and Fontana, WI. Beloved wife of the late Edward William Frintner, III; loving mother of Linda (Dean) Cada, Judy Frintner, Sharon (Paul) Ranieri, Steven (Mary) Frintner, David (Mary Pat) Frintner and Joan Timberlake; devoted grandmother of Kellene (Matthew) O'Connell, Katie (Jeff) Thiede, DeeDee (Jim Choke) Cada, Adam (Michelle) Kranz, Daniel Ranieri, Reese and Jack Timberlake, Michael, Megan, Sean, Nathaniel and Carly Frintner; great-grandmother of Brady O'Connell, August Thiede, Blake Kranz and Quinn O'Connell; sister of the late William (the late Ann) Ilg and the late Victor (Josephine) Ilg; aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current Covid-19 Precautions, a private Funeral Mass will take place at St. John of the Cross Church, Western Springs. Interment Private. Memorials appreciated to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 150 Michigan Avenue, Suite 1550, Chicago, IL 60601 give.cff.org
Or St. Thomas Hospice, 119 E. Ogden Ave #111, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Arrangements have been entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9445 W. 31st St., Brookfield, IL 60513. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
For an extended version of the obituary, please visit https://www.hitzemanfuneral.com/alberta-frintner-nee-ilg/
.