Alberta Hoekstra Jones, age 89, of Oak Brook. Beloved wife of the late Richard Jones; loving mother of Cristin Jones; Devoted grandmother of Christopher Jones; Fond sister of Greta Schutt, Thomas Hoekstra, Elizabeth Hoekstra, the late Evelyn Ottenhoff, and the late George Hoekstra; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, January 19th, 3-8 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. So. of Roosevelt Rd) Lombard. Funeral Monday 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment Private For info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 17, 2020