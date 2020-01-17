Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alberta Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alberta Hoekstra Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alberta Hoekstra Jones Obituary
Alberta Hoekstra Jones, age 89, of Oak Brook. Beloved wife of the late Richard Jones; loving mother of Cristin Jones; Devoted grandmother of Christopher Jones; Fond sister of Greta Schutt, Thomas Hoekstra, Elizabeth Hoekstra, the late Evelyn Ottenhoff, and the late George Hoekstra; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, January 19th, 3-8 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. So. of Roosevelt Rd) Lombard. Funeral Monday 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment Private For info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -