Alberta Kwiatkowski, nee Schwabb. Beloved Wife of the late John. Loving Sister of Patricia (late Bernard K.) Olszewski, Thomas (late Roselin)Schwabb and Albert (Loretta) Schwabb. Alberta will be missed by her many nieces and nephews, her many friends, neighbors and members of St. Symphorosa Senior Club. Visitation is Tuesday, 3PM to 9 PM at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 W. Archer Ave.(55th st just west of Harlem). Visitation on Wednesday at the funeral home from 8:30 AM until time of Prayers at 9:15 AM. We will go in procession to St. Cletus Church for a 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Alberta's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. 708-458-0202
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019