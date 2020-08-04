1/
Alberta Pfisterer
Alberta "Bert" Pfisterer 94 passed away peacefully Saturday morning August 1st. Alberta was born on April 14,1926 in Milwaukee WI to Leo Host and Nelly Host (nee Carr). She spent most of her life in Chicago but also lived in Lake Geneva WI and Elkhorn WI to be near her siblings. Finally resting in Schaumburg IL. She survived her 4 siblings Raymond Host, Genevieve Considine, Leo "Bud" Host, and Ellen Railton. Bert was preceeded in death by Eugene Pfisterer her fun loving husband of over 30 years, Thomas Dayment who she shared 6 years with before his passing, and John "Jack" Hermes her beloved husband of over 25 years. A loving and devoted mother of Elizabeth (Richard) Rog, the late John Roger Hermes (former wife Sharon Koepke) , Richard (Sue) Pfisterer, Marian (Richard) Wagendorf, and Carol (Daniel) Green. She was adored by 5 Hermes/Rog grandchildren and 7 Pfisterer grandchildren with a combined 20 Great Grandchildren. A favorite aunt to many nieces and nephews and loved by all. Alberta had a lifelong passion for sewing and knitting. Her other great passion was the Church. She belonged to many Women's groups over the years and prayed the rosary every day. She had a great smile and a loving heart. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched.

Visitation for Alberta will be held Thursday Aug. 6th from 8:30am until 10:30 time of prayers at Michael's Funeral Home, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Proceeding to 11:00am Funeral Mass at St. Marcelline Church, 822 S.Springinsguth Rd., Schaumburg. There will be a private internment at All Saints Cemetary, Des Plaines. All are welcome to attend her services. If you wish to attend Mass please visit the church website www.stmarcelline.com to register and find information regarding covid protocol. For additional information you may contact the funeral home 847-891-2900 or visit www.michaelsfh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
AUG
6
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Marcelline Church,
Funeral services provided by
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
(847) 891-2900
